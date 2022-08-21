A recent article in the French daily Le Figaro has highlighted how Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's diplomacy efforts surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the resumption of grain exports represent Ankara's "successful" foreign policy reorientation.

The article, "How Erdogan's diplomacy made Turkey indispensable on the international stage," published on Friday, explains how Ankara's ability to broker the grain export deal is based on an economic, military and diplomatic repositioning that demonstrates a more peaceful and active foreign policy.

This approach is "praised" by the East, West, and Arab world, the article says.

Diplomatic endeavours

Erdogan has continued his diplomatic efforts over the past month to resolve regional crises ranging from the war in Syria to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

On July 19, Erdogan attended a trilateral Astana format meeting on Syria with Iran and Russia in Tehran, where the leaders discussed recent developments in Syria, and the fight against terrorist groups, including YPG/PKK and Daesh, and the voluntary return of Syrians.

Three days later, on July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to reopen three of Ukraine's Black Sea ports for the export of Ukrainian grain, which had been stuck since the start of Moscow's assault on its neighbour in February.

To oversee the grain shipments, a Joint Coordination Center was opened in Istanbul on July 27, comprising representatives from the three countries and the UN.