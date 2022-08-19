WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN chief visits Odessa port, calls for support to ease global food crisis
Accompanied by Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, Guterres inspects the loading of grain bound for global markets.
UN chief visits Odessa port, calls for support to ease global food crisis
Guterres has termed the Ukraine grain deal "unprecedented" but said there "is still a long way to go on many fronts". / AA
August 19, 2022

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged wealthier countries "to open their wallets and their hearts" for those bearing the brunt of global food crisis aggravated by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Guterres visited the Ukrainian port city of Odessa to oversee the movement of grain on Friday, a day after he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv.

Accompanied by Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, Guterres inspected the loading of grain bound for global markets.

The military conflict that began in late February had disrupted global agricultural exports from Russia and Ukraine, two grain exporting powerhouses, pushing international prices.

However, as many as 25 ships loaded with thousands of tonnes of agricultural products have departed Ukraine since last month's landmark food export deal, brokered by Türkiye and the UN, opened up three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

READ MORE:Erdogan, Zelenskyy, Guterres hold trilateral summit in Ukraine

'A vessel of hope'

Recommended

"It is time for massive and generous support so developing countries can purchase the food from this and other ports – and people can buy it," the UN chief said, adding that "each ship is also a vessel of hope" for the world’s most vulnerable people and countries.

He termed the export deal "unprecedented" but said there "is still a long way to go on many fronts."

"But let’s not forget that what we see here in Odessa is only the more visible part of the solution. The other part that is also important, that we have been defending, relate to the unimpeded access to the global markets of Russian food and fertiliser, which are not subject to sanctions.

"It is important that all governments and the private sector cooperate to bring them to market," he said.

Guterres is also scheduled to visit the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, formed as part of the grain deal to carry out inspections, on Saturday.

READ MORE:UN lauds Türkiye for its leadership role in Ukraine grain export deal

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections