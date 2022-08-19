UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged wealthier countries "to open their wallets and their hearts" for those bearing the brunt of global food crisis aggravated by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Guterres visited the Ukrainian port city of Odessa to oversee the movement of grain on Friday, a day after he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv.

Accompanied by Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, Guterres inspected the loading of grain bound for global markets.

The military conflict that began in late February had disrupted global agricultural exports from Russia and Ukraine, two grain exporting powerhouses, pushing international prices.

However, as many as 25 ships loaded with thousands of tonnes of agricultural products have departed Ukraine since last month's landmark food export deal, brokered by Türkiye and the UN, opened up three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

'A vessel of hope'