Israel's closure of Palestinian nonprofit organisations which the state has designated “terrorist organisations” caused a diplomatic backlash and drew criticism from the UN and European Union as well as the US.

"Despite offers to review the accusations to determine if funds have been diverted, Israeli authorities have not given any compelling evidence to UN agencies nor NGO partners working in occupied Palestinian territories to support these designations," the UN said.

It added that the "the breadth of the Israeli 2016 Anti-Terrorism legislation and its impact on the presumption of innocence present serious concerns under international law."

At the time of the Israeli designations of the NGOs as terrorist entities, UN human rights experts found it "disturbing."

“Israel’s disturbing designation of these organisations as ‘terrorist organisations’ has not been accompanied by any public concrete and credible evidence,” said a statement attributed to human rights experts under the auspices of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"Unproven"

The Office of the European Union Representative to Palestine announced that the allegations that Palestinian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that Israel sealed misused the funds of the union are "unproven" and that they will continue to support Palestinian NGOs.

Several human rights organisations including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have also condemned Israel's raids.