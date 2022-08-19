A New Zealand city devastated by flooding will take years to recover, the mayor has said, as hundreds more homes were evacuated.

Several streets in the city of Nelson were flooded after the local river, the Maitai, burst its banks.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said on Friday the damage to roads and the city's infrastructure will "take years, not months" to repair.

She added that it was "critical" for Nelson's residents to conserve water as the city's supply was disrupted by a landslide that damaged the main line from the local reservoir.

The Pacific nation has been lashed by wild weather with the Nelson-Tasman district on the South Island bearing the brunt after 75 centimetres of rain reportedly fell over three days.

On a visit to witness the damage, New Zealand's Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty pledged $125,000 of aid and confirmed more than 400 homes have now been evacuated in Nelson, where a state of emergency remains in place.

He added that flooding and landslides have made 60 homes potentially uninhabitable.

McAnulty told reporters one of the most striking things he saw was a street on a housing development "where the road had just been washed out, (leaving) a crater deeper than I am tall".

Nelson resident Paul Maskell said a neighbour alerted him to the rising water on his street.

"By the time I got back, it was a foot deep in water with boulders running down the road. It was surreal," he told the New Zealand Herald.