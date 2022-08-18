WORLD
3 MIN READ
Germany likely to fall short of gas storage targets: Energy regulator
Germany is in the second phase of a three-stage emergency plan to reduce its dependence on Russian gas due to the conflict in Ukraine.
Germany likely to fall short of gas storage targets: Energy regulator
The regulator says Germans should save gas as they face potential problems for a couple of years / Reuters
August 18, 2022

Germany is likely to miss a November target for gas storage levels set by the government to avoid an energy crisis, the head of the Bundesnetzagentur energy regulator has told German media outlet t-online, warning the country faced two tough winters.

Germany is in the second phase of a three-stage emergency plan to reduce its dependence on Russian gas due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia has drastically cut flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline since mid-June and is currently supplying only 20 percent of agreed volumes, blaming technical issues. Europe says the move has been politically motivated.

It has already hit its first target for gas storage facilities to be 75 percent full by September 1. The next goals are for storage levels to be at 85 percent by October 1 and 95 percent by November 1.

"I don't expect we will achieve the next storage targets as quickly as the first one," Klaus Mueller, head of the Bundesnetzagentur, told t-online.

READ MORE:EU’s ban on Russian coal means more reliance on dirtiest fuel

Recommended

Reaching the 85 percent target is "not impossible, but very ambitious", especially by October 1 if heating is already being used, said Mueller.

"In all our scenarios, we will miss an average filling level of 95 percent from November 1. We will barely be able to do that because individual storage systems have started from a very low level," he said.

Mueller said Germans should save gas as they face potential problems for a couple of years.

"It's not just about one winter, it's about at least two and the next winter could be even tougher," he said, adding local gas shortages over the winter were likely.

READ MORE:Gas wars: which EU countries will be most affected?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet