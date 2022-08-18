The United States does not support Taiwan's independence and is committed to the "One China" policy, Washington's top diplomat for East Asia has said, but warned Beijing risks miscalculation with pressure on the island.

The United States has been clear with China that its approach to Taiwan has not changed, including the US commitment to its "One China" policy and not supporting Taiwan's formal independence, Daniel Kritenbrink said on Wednesday.

China, which sees Taiwan as its province, has been carrying out military drills around the island this month to show its anger at a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Taiwan rejects Beijing's claims and says it is an independent country.

Speaking on a conference call, Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said China had used Pelosi's trip as an excuse to change the status quo, jeopardising peace.

"These actions are part of an intensified pressure campaign by the PRC against Taiwan, which we expect to continue to unfold in the coming weeks and months," he said, referring to China's official name, the People's Republic of China.

"The goal of this campaign is clear to intimidate and coerce Taiwan and undermine its resilience."

"While our policy has not changed, what has changed is Beijing's growing coercion. The PRC's words and actions are deeply destabilising. They risk miscalculation and threaten the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait."

The US has conveyed to China in every conversation that it does not seek and will not provoke a crisis, he said.

US lines of communication with Beijing remain open, and the United States will continue to conduct routine naval transits through the Taiwan Strait, Kritenbrink added.

READ MORE: China sanctions Taiwanese 'independence diehard' officials