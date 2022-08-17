US inflation at a four-decade high has hit low-income Americans the hardest.

On Tuesday, Walmart's results showed that those with bigger wallets are getting squeezed too while its low income customers swapped out deli meats for less expensive hot dogs and canned tuna.

The nation's largest retailer, which offers wide ranging discount deals, said it saw more middle and high income customers shop at Walmart during the second quarter. A shift in consumer patterns, Walmart said, has been different from previous economic downturns.

"In Walmart's US business, we have seen mid-to-high income customers come to Walmart looking for value. As you would expect, food and consumables, in particular, are places where they're looking to save some money," Walmart's Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said.

This has boosted sales for Walmart in the second quarter, the company reported on Tuesday, but the downward shift at almost all points along the social spectrum cut into profit margins.

And the same forces shaping choices that Americans make about where they shop for food and what they eat are forcing Walmart to cut prices and clear huge inventories of things that customers clamoured for during the pandemic; TVs, casual clothing, sporting goods and a host of other items not considered essential.

Retailers this year have had to stay on top of shopping habits which have been affected by both rising costs and consumer who would rather spend money outside of the home rather than on it as the pandemic eases.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer said the company grew market share in the grocery segment during the second quarter ended July 31. Roughly 75 percent of its market share in grocery sales, during the latest quarter, was driven by shoppers with $100,000 or more in annual household income.

The company did not provide additional details on its market share gains.

Competitive online groceries market

Most of these sales came through its US e-commerce platform, which grew 12 percent during the quarter, and helped the retailer post better-than-expected sales and lift its full-year profit forecast.