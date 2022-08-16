President Jair Bolsonaro and his front-running challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have formally launched their campaigns for Brazil's most polarised elections in decades in October.

The race pits a right-swinging nationalist populist with an agenda backed by Christian conservatives against a leftist former union leader and two-term president of the country (2003-2010) who was jailed for corruption until his convictions were annulled.

"Our country doesn't want corruption anymore, it wants order and prosperity," Bolsonaro, a former army captain, told a crowd early Tuesday afternoon in Juiz de Fora, where he was stabbed during the 2018 campaign that carried him to power on a wave of anti-Lula sentiment.

His supporters interrupted his speech chanting "Lula thief."

Lula, who at 76 is nine years older than his rival, kicked off his campaign with a stop at the gates of the Volkswagen car factory in industrial Sao Bernardo dos Campos outside Sao Paulo. It was at that factory where he became a labour leader in the 1970s, advocating for better pay despite suppression under the military dictatorship.

READ MORE:Pro-democracy petition fetches over 500,000 signatures in Brazil

'Hunger returned to Brazil'

In a video posted on social media early on Tuesday, Lula said hunger had returned to Brazil under Bolsonaro and inflation was hitting families who cannot survive on minimum wages.

"We are going to have a lot of work to rebuild this country," he said as he launched his bid to return to office.

"I want to be president to change people's lives again, because the way it is, no one can take it anymore," he posted.