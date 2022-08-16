Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that his predecessor secretly seized control of five ministerial posts, labelling it an "unprecedented trashing of our democracy".

Albanese said on Tuesday Scott Morrison had appointed himself to more ministries than initially thought, and promised further investigation.

From March 2020 until he was swept from power in May elections, Morrison appointed himself to oversee the departments of health, finance, home affairs, treasury and resources, Albanese said.

The prime minister said he had asked the country's Solicitor General to advise him on whether Morrison's actions, which he called a "shadow government", were legal.

"It is completely extraordinary that these appointments were kept secret by the Morrison Government from the Australian people," he said.

'Necessary actions during Covid'

Morrison on Tuesday said his actions were necessary during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that they were made during a "very unprecedented time".

Some ministers of the former government have said they were not told that Morrison appointed himself to their portfolios – including then finance minister Mathias Cormann, now secretary general of the OECD.

In the wake of the revelations, Karen Andrews, who was home affairs minister in the Morrison government, called for the ex-PM to resign from parliament.