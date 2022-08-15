Oil prices dropped on Monday for a second session after the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it is ready to ramp up output while production at several offshore US Gulf of Mexico platforms is resuming after a brief outage last week.

Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $97.88 a barrel by 0034 GMT after settling 1.5 percent lower on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.87 a barrel, down 22 cents, or 0.2 percent, following a 2.4 percent drop in the previous session.

Saudi Aramco stands ready to raise crude oil output to its maximum capacity of 12 million barrels per day (bpd) if requested to do so by the Saudi Arabian government, Chief Executive Amin Nasser told reporters on Sunday.

"We are confident of our ability to ramp up to 12 million bpd any time there is a need or a call from the government or from the ministry of energy to increase our production," Nasser said.

He added that China's easing of Covid-19 restrictions and a pickup in the aviation industry could add to demand.

