A gunman has fired about five shots inside Canberra's main airport, sending passengers fleeing but injuring no-one before he was detained by Australian police.

The airport was evacuated and locked down after Sunday's incident, leading to the suspension of flights.

Images posted on social media showed a police officer restraining a man on the ground inside the terminal as the emergency alarm sounded in the capital's main airport.

"A male has entered Canberra Airport in the departures area. He has sat in one of the areas adjacent to the glass windows," detective acting superintendent Dave Cr aft told reporters outside the airport building.

"After approximately five minutes, this male has removed a firearm from his possession and let off approximately five rounds," he added.

Craft said the crime scene indicated that the man had fired shots at the glass inside the terminal. "There was no shots directed at people, or persons, passengers or staff," he said.

Situation under control