Germany has urged businesses and public institutions to heat their offices no higher than 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) this winter to help reduce the country's consumption of natural gas.

Saturday's plea from Economy Minister Robert Habeck comes as the country is trying to wean itself off using natural gas from Russia in response to Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

He is also proposing banning the heating of non-commercial private pools; switching off heating in common areas of public buildings, such as foyers; and switching off the lights on public billboards between 10pm and 6am.

Habeck said while the EU's 27 countries have pledged to cut their gas use by 15% from August compared to the previous five-year average, Germany needs to reduce its consumption by 20%.

Germany uses more Russian gas imports than many other EU nations.

READ MORE:Gas wars: which EU countries will be most affected?