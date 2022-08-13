TÜRKİYE
Turkish forces 'neutralise' two wanted terrorists
The PKK terrorists were targeted in eastern Agri province as part of Operation Eren Abluka-10.
Two of the terrorists were in the green category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list. / AA
August 13, 2022

Turkish security forces have neutralised three PKK terrorists, two of whom were wanted, the country's interior minister has said.

The terrorists were neutralised in the rural areas of Agri's Diyadin district in an air raid as part of the Operation Eren Abluka-10 on Thursday, according to a statement by the ministry.

Two of them were in the green category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list.

The list is divided into five colour-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Interior Ministry Suleyman Soylu also shared a footage of the operation on Twitter.

Operations against terrorists

Turkish forces use the term "neutralise" to indicate the terrorist in question either surrendered or was killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
