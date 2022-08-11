A hostage standoff in which a gunman demanded a Beirut bank let him withdraw his trapped savings so that he could pay his father's medical bills has ended seven hours later with the man's surrender.

Authorities said Bassam al Sheikh Hussein, a 42-year-old food-delivery driver, entered the Federal Bank of Lebanon branch in the Hamra neighbourhood in west Beirut on Thursday with a shotgun and a canister of gasoline, fired three warning shots and locked himself in with up to 10 hostages, threatening to set himself on fire unless he was allowed to take out his money.

After hours of negotiations, he accepted an offer from the bank to receive part of his savings, according to local media and a depositors group that took part in the talks.

He then released his hostages and police whisked him away as he walked out of the bank. No injuries were reported.

He did not actually receive any of the money, according to a lawyer who provided legal support to Hussein and his family.

His wife, Mariam Chehadi, who was standing outside, told reporters after his arrest that her husband “did what he had to do."

READ MORE:Beirut blast: Pleas for international probe after two years of disaster

Financial meltdown