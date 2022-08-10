Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed the strategic partnership between Türkiye and Slovenia which was established in 2011.

"I believe that our solidarity, which has developed on the basis of friendship, alliance and strategic partnership, will become stronger in every field, including Türkiye's accession process to the European Union," Erdogan said at a news conference with his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

Erdogan welcomed Pahor at the presidential complex with an official ceremony.

During the closed-door meeting, the leaders discussed bilateral relations, Türkiye's EU membership process, regional and international issues.

"Friendly relations and cooperation between Türkiye and Slovenia make great contributions to regional peace and stability," Erdogan said.

After the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye, Slovenia's president was the first EU head of state to visit Ankara in a show of solidarity, he added.

Cooperation in defence

During the talks, the Turkish president said the leaders expressed their satisfaction at the development of bilateral cooperation in almost every field, especially in economy, trade, industry, science, technology and transportation.