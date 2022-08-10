TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan hails strategic partnership between Türkiye, Slovenia
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says friendly relations and cooperation between Ankara and Ljubljana make 'great contributions' to regional peace and stability.
Erdogan hails strategic partnership between Türkiye, Slovenia
Erdogan and Pahor held a closed-door meeting at the presidential complex in Ankara. / AA
August 10, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed the strategic partnership between Türkiye and Slovenia which was established in 2011.

"I believe that our solidarity, which has developed on the basis of friendship, alliance and strategic partnership, will become stronger in every field, including Türkiye's accession process to the European Union," Erdogan said at a news conference with his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

Erdogan welcomed Pahor at the presidential complex with an official ceremony. 

During the closed-door meeting, the leaders discussed bilateral relations, Türkiye's EU membership process, regional and international issues.

"Friendly relations and cooperation between Türkiye and Slovenia make great contributions to regional peace and stability," Erdogan said.

After the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye, Slovenia's president was the first EU head of state to visit Ankara in a show of solidarity, he added.

READ MORE: Slovenia backs Türkiye's EU membership, encourages dialogue

Cooperation in defence

During the talks, the Turkish president said the leaders expressed their satisfaction at the development of bilateral cooperation in almost every field, especially in economy, trade, industry, science, technology and transportation.

Recommended

He added that Ankara and Ljubljana have the potential to increase cooperation in the areas of economy and trade. 

"As NATO allies, Türkiye and Slovenia have common steps to take, especially in the area of defence."

Erdogan said bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Slovenia reached $2.3 billion in 2021, adding: "We aim to increase this figure, which still does not fully reflect our real potential."

For his part, Pahor said a vast majority of Slovenian people evaluate cooperation with Türkiye "positively".

Pahor praised Türkiye's mediation role between Russia and Ukraine to ease tensions in the region.

"If this war lasts longer than expected, tensions may descend south to the Western Balkans," he added.

Ahead of the joint conference, Türkiye and Slovenia signed a cooperation deal in the area of science and technology.

READ MORE: Algeria keen to open new horizons in ties with Türkiye

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks