UN investigators have reported mounting evidence of crimes against humanity, including murder, torture and sexual violence, committed in Myanmar since last year's military coup.

The United Nations' Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) said on Tuesday women and children were particularly being targeted.

"There are ample indications that since the military takeover in February 2021, crimes have been committed in Myanmar on a scale and in a manner that constitutes a widespread and systematic attack against a civilian population," the investigators said in a statement.

Myanmar's military seized power on February 1 last year, ousting the civilian government and arresting de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The junta has waged a bloody crackdown on dissent, with the violence leaving more than 2,100 civilians dead and nearly 15,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

The investigation team warned in its annual report that over the 12 months to the end of June, "the scope of potential international crimes taking place in Myanmar has broadened dramatically."

The IIMM was established by the UN Human Rights Council in September 2018 to collect evidence of the most serious international crimes and prepare files for criminal prosecution.

It cooperates with the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court among others.

Sexual crimes

"Perpetrators of these crimes need to know that they cannot continue to act with impunity," said IIMM chief Nicholas Koumjian.

The report said that according to the evidence collected, "Sexual and gender-based crimes, including rape and other forms of sexual violence, and crimes against children have been perpetrated by members of the security forces and armed groups."

Koumjian said the investigators were focusing in particular on crimes committed against women and children, which are "amongst the gravest international crimes, but they are also historically under-reported and under-investigated."

