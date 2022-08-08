A senior Pakistani militant with $3 million US bounty on his head has been killed along with three aides in neighbouring Afghanistan, three militant commanders and an intelligence official said.

Pakistani officials said on Monday that the death of Abdul Wali, also known as Omar Khalid Khurasani, could deal a blow to nascent peace talks between Pakistan's Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, and the Pakistani government after meetings facilitated by the Taliban rulers in Kabul.

Khurasani and his aides were killed in an explosion from an apparent roadside bomb while travelling in a car in southeastern province of Paktia on Sunday, the sources said on the condition of anonymity.

They did not say who they believed was behind the attack.

A fourth militant commander confirmed the death on Twitter: "He's no more with us," Ehsanullah Ehsan wrote in a tweet.

READ MORE: Soldiers killed in army raid on Pakistani Taliban hideout

Designated terrorist group