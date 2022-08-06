A high-ranking US delegation is on a visit to the Solomon Islands, as Washington wrestles with Beijing for influence in the region months after the Pacific nation signed a security pact with China.

China's growing might in the Asia-Pacific will be on display on Saturday as it continues to stage military drills encircling Taiwan in a show of force following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman heads the US delegation visiting the Solomons for three days to mark the 80th anniversary of the World War II Battle of Guadalcanal.

Sherman's father was a Marine who was seriously injured in the battle, a major offensive over six months in 1942 and 1943 that triggered a Japanese withdrawal and marked the start of major Allied operations in the Pacific.

The United States announced this year it plans to re-establish an embassy in the Solomons nearly 30 years after closing its last mission.

China, which has an embassy in the Solomons with close ties to its government, alarmed Western rivals by signing a security pact with the island in April.

The deal, which some critics fear could lead to China gaining a military foothold in the South Pacific, is likely high on the agenda for the US visit.

'Double-edged sword'

"It's a difficult path for the US to tread in a sense that, obviously, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare really values his country's relationship with China," Mihai Sora, a research fellow in the Pacific Islands Program at the Sydney-based Lowy Institute, told the AFP news agency.