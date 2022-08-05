WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly bomb attack hits Afghan capital
The blast occurred in a west Kabul neighbourhood that is mainly inhabited by members of the ethnic Hazara community, who are mostly Shia Muslims.
Deadly bomb attack hits Afghan capital
No group has so far claimed the blast, but Daesh has regularly targeted Shia Muslims in Afghanistan. / Reuters Archive
August 5, 2022

A bomb attached to a handcart has exploded in Kabul, police said, killing eight people and wounding 18 in an area largely inhabited by Afghanistan's minority Shia Muslim community.

The explosives were attached to a handcart loaded with vegetables and parked in an area where residents shopped for daily food items, Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran told reporters on Friday.

"The explosion took place amongst civilians and according to preliminary information two of our citizens were martyred and three others were wounded," he said.

The blast occurred in a west Kabul neighbourhood that is mainly inhabited by members of the ethnic Hazara community, who are mostly Shia Muslims.

Shia Muslims in Afghanistan are currently commemorating the first 10 days of the Islamic holy month of Muharram, culminating in Ashura, which marks the death of the revered Imam Hussein Ibn Ali, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

READ MORE: Did the US violate Doha accord by taking out Al Qaeda chief Zawahiri?

Recommended

Key security challenge

No group has so far claimed the blast, but Daesh has regularly targeted Shia Muslims in Afghanistan.

The number of violent public attacks across the country has fallen since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, but Daesh has continued to target Shia Muslims, whom it views as heretics.

The minority group makes up between 10 to 20 percent of Afghanistan's population of 38 million.

Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated Daesh, but analysts say the group remains a key security challenge.

READ MORE: How smouldering discontent affects the Taliban rule in Afghanistan

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme