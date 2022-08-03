At least eight people were injured in explosion at military explosives producer Eurenco's site in Bergerac, southwest France, authorities said.

The Dordogne prefecture in a statement said a fire was burning after several explosions that took place in the afternoon, and all personnel at the site were evacuated.

Of the victims, one was seriously hurt while others suffered slight injuries.

The press release said the situation was under control and there was no risk of the fire spreading.