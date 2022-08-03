WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several people injured in blast at explosives factory in France
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said significant resources were deployed and a crisis centre was activated at the blast site.
Several people injured in blast at explosives factory in France
Eurenco is a major player in defence sector and develops and manufactures explosive materials for military ammunition.
August 3, 2022

At least eight people were injured in explosion at military explosives producer Eurenco's site in Bergerac, southwest France, authorities said.

The Dordogne prefecture in a statement said a fire was burning after several explosions that took place in the afternoon, and all personnel at the site were evacuated.

Of the victims, one was seriously hurt while others suffered slight injuries.

The press release said the situation was under control and there was no risk of the fire spreading.

Recommended

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said significant resources were deployed and a crisis centre was activated at the site.

Eurenco is a major player in defence sector and develops and manufactures explosive materials for military ammunition. It is a Seveso classified site owing to the use of hazardous materials. 

READ MORE:Thousands evacuated as wildfires spread further in southwest France

SOURCE:AA
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing