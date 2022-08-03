Chinese military drills encircling Taiwan are threatening the island's key ports and urban areas, Taipei's Defence Ministry has said, as China furious over senior US officials' visit to the island state bans sand export to Taiwan and suspends some imports as well.

"The Defence Ministry has closely monitored and strengthened preparations, and will respond appropriately in due time," the ministry said on Wednesday while accusing the Chinese military of violating UN rules and "invading" Taiwan's territorial space.

"Some of the areas of China's drills breach into... (Taiwan's) territorial waters," Defence Ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang said at a press conference. "This is an irrational move to challenge the international order."

Alleging Chinese drills amounted to a blockade of its air and sea, the ministry said the island will firmly defend its security, counter any move that violates territorial sovereignty and enhance its alertness level with the principle of not asking for war.

"The military will definitely stick to its posts and protect national security. We ask the public to rest assured and support the military," the ministry said.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said China's notice that aircraft should not enter drill areas in waters near the island is a provocation that challenges international order, and Taiwan will stay in contact with countries including the United States to avoid escalating tensions.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said the island would "not back down" as a furious China geared up for military drills in retaliation for the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down. We will... continue to hold the line of defence for democracy," Tsai said at an event with Pelosi in Taipei.

READ MORE: US defends Pelosi's Taiwan visit as angry China warns of 'consequences'

Beijing's retaliatory measures

China's leaders have expressed fury at the visit of Pelosi to Taiwan, calling it a provocation that threatens the fragile cross-strait status quo.

In response, China has announced a series of live-fire military exercises around Taiwan, with the Eastern Theatre Command saying that "joint naval and air exercises will be conducted in the northern, southwestern, and southeastern sea and airspaces" of the island.

The drills include "long-range live ammunition shooting" in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from mainland China.

At some points, the zone of Chinese operations will come within 20 kilometres of Taiwan's shoreline, according to coordinates shared by the People's Liberation Army.

Beijing considers Taiwan as its province and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.