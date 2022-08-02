US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan brushing aside warnings from China and Russia.

With her arrival in Taipei on Tuesday, Pelosi becomes the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island that is claimed by China in 25 years.

"Our congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan honours America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant democracy," Pelosi said in a statement moments after her plane landed.

Pelosi said her trip "in no way" contradicted official US policy, which recognises "one China" and has not officially recognised Taiwan as an independent state.

However, she said, "America's solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy."

"The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo," she added, in a reference to Beijing's pressure on Taipei to rejoin the mainland.

White House spokesperson John Kirby rejected Beijing's sharp criticism of the visit, saying it was not the first by a US lawmaker to Taiwan.

Earlier, live television images showed the 82-year-old lawmaker, who flew on a US military aircraft into Taipei Songshan Airport, being greeted on arrival by foreign minister Joseph Wu.

Pelosi will meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and lawmakers, Taiwanese media reported.

Increased tensions

Her visit has triggered increased tensions between China and the United States.

The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement that Pelosi's trip was "extremely dangerous".

Officials in Taiwan said more than 20 Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday.

Earlier, China vowed to launch "targeted military actions" in response to Pelosi's visit.