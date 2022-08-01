Athens moves against Ankara on the F-16 deal amounted to an "unfortunate attempt" by Greece and the country's attitude was "abnormal," Türkiye's Minister of National Defence, Hulusi Akar has said, referring to Greece's comments urging Washington not to sell the fighter jet to Türkiye.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency's Editors' Desk in the capital Ankara on Monday, Akar emphasised the necessity of dialogue to overcome issues standing between Ankara and Athens, adding Türkiye was never a threat to its allies.

"In all official and informal meetings, we call on Greece to meet and talk within the basis of international law ... We urge dialogue but they don't come. We want to talk and meet because we're strong," he said.

Akar also cited Greece's decision to increase its defence spending fivefold, underlining that Athens is "up to something" against Ankara.

He further stressed that issues between Türkiye and Greece should not reflect on the EU and NATO's relations with Ankara.

"If our air force is strong, is not only the Turkish Air Force that will be strong, but also NATO," he noted.

Voicing hopes that the F-16 deal would yield "positive" results, Akar said that if not, the world "has expanded and so have our options. A counter option could be made."

