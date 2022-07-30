Elon Musk has filed claims against Twitter as he fights back against the tech firm's lawsuit demanding he be held to his $44-billion buyout deal.

Musk's counter-suit was submitted along with a legal defence against Twitter's claim that the billionaire is contractually bound to complete the deal he inked in April to buy Twitter, the Chancery Court in the state of Delaware said in a notice on Friday.

The 164-page filing was submitted as being "confidential", meaning the documents were not accessible by the public, the notice indicated.

Rules of the court, however, require Musk to submit a public version of the filing with trade secrets or other sensitive information redacted.

A judge has ordered a five-day trial over Twitter's lawsuit against Musk to begin on October 17.

The Tesla boss wooed Twitter's board with a $54.20 per-share offer, but then in July announced he was "terminating" their agreement on accusations the firm misled him regarding its tally of fake and spam accounts.

READ MORE:Elon Musk-Twitter saga, explained