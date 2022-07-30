Mexico has declared the water shortage in the northern state of Nuevo Leon a matter of "national security" as the region, home to Mexico's industrial capital has been crippled by a worsening drought in recent months.

In a declaration issued on Friday afternoon, the federal government said available water should be prioritised for public use and said existing federal water concessions to private companies could be modified or reduced.

"We're going to be able to guarantee water (in the state of Nuevo Leon) for eight to 10 more years," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday during his regular news conference.

Residents of Monterrey, one of Mexico's wealthiest cities, have faced weeks of water rationing due to a dearth of rain and, according to environmentalists, poor resource management.

Monterrey, whose metropolitan area is home to around five million people, has a shortfall of 3,000 liters of water per second, Lopez Obrador said.

"Even once it has started to rain, it will take time" to solve the problem, he added.

About $770 million will be spent to build a 100-kilometre aqueduct that in 18 months will connect the El Cuchillo reservoir with Monterrey, providing 5,000 liters per second, Lopez Obrador said.