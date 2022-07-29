WORLD
3 MIN READ
China calls out US over Ukraine, Taiwan 'double standards'
Principle of sovereignty is invoked when it comes to Ukraine, but the same principle is disregarded in the case of China's sovereignty over Taiwan, says a Chinese diplomat at the UN, in a clear reference to the US without naming it.
China calls out US over Ukraine, Taiwan 'double standards'
Beijing is agitated over a possible visit to the Chinese island of Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. / TRTWorld
July 29, 2022

China has accused the United States of double standards at the United Nations for challenging Beijing's sovereignty over Taiwan while emphasising the principle of sovereignty for Ukraine after Russian forces assaulted it.

A day after Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden in a phone call against playing with fire over Taiwan, deputy UN ambassador Geng Shuang on Friday reinforced the message during a meeting on Ukraine at the 15-member UN Security Council.

"While some country has repeatedly emphasised the principle of sovereignty over the issue of Ukraine, it has incessantly challenged the sovereignty of China over Taiwan, and even deliberately created tension in the Taiwan Strait," Geng said, a clear reference to the United States without naming it.

The determination of China to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity should not be underestimated, Geng said. 

"I hope the country concerned will see this clearly and not play with fire."

Beijing is concerned about a possible visit to the Chinese island of Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Such a visit would be a dramatic, though not unprecedented, show of US support for Taiwan.

A spokesperson for the US mission to the United Nations dismissed China's comment as "an attempt to distract and deflect blame from the reality: that Russia's aggression against Ukraine is unacceptable under any circumstance."

"China's failure to highlight Russia's role as the clear aggressor in its conflict with Ukraine calls into question its commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokesperson said.

Recommended

Geng told the council China had always maintained that all countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected and legitimate security concerns be taken seriously.

READ MORE: US: No 'indications' of Chinese military action over Taiwan

US stance on Taiwan

Beijing considers Taiwan a "breakaway province," but the latter has maintained its independence since 1949 and enjoys diplomatic ties with at least 14 countries.

Interactions between Washington and Taipei have grown significantly since the tenure of former US president Donald Trump, with former and sitting lawmakers making trips to the island home to more than 25 million people.

The US formally recognised China in 1979 and shifted diplomatic relations from Taipei to Beijing, and accepted Taiwan as part of the mainland under Washington's One China policy.

READ MORE:Will the Biden-Xi phone call cool off or escalate Taiwan tensions?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing