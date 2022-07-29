TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Istanbul makes it to Time Magazine's list of greatest places
Türkiye's "most magical city" has been selected as one of the 50 greatest places in the world for 2022 by Time Magazine.
Istanbul makes it to Time Magazine's list of greatest places
This year, the list with 50 cities from 36 countries, focused on sustainable and successful economic recovery post-pandemic. / AA
July 29, 2022

Istanbul has made it to Time Magazine's greatest places of the world 2022 list.

Türkiye's top tourist destination became part of the list compiled by the magazine's editorial staff.

This year, the list with 50 cities from 36 countries, focused on sustainable and successful economic recovery post-pandemic.

Toronto, Miami, Bogota, Marseille, Nairobi, Seoul, the North Pole region and Dolni Morava were also on the list.

In a description of Istanbul under the title, Classic Reborn, it stated: "Coinciding with the country’s deanglicized rebranding of its name (which has been used by Turkish people since 1923), Turkiye’s most magical city is experiencing a renaissance of its own."

Recommended

READ MORE:Türkiye hosts 11.3M foreign tourists in first five months of this year

Galataport, which is located in Istanbul's historic Karakoy neighborhood, is home to the world’s first underground cruise terminal, it said.

It also mentioned Istanbul's first contemporary art museum Istanbul Modern, which was designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano, and Ataturk Cultural Center which became operational last year for the first time in 13 years.

READ MORE: Top ten Ottoman-era mosques of Istanbul

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks