The chair of West African regional bloc has said at a briefing with France's president that Guinea would cut its transition to civilian rule from three to two years.

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at a media briefing in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who is chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said on Thursday that he had recently convinced Guinea's junta to shorten its timeline.

"I was in Conakry with the president of the commission (of ECOWAS) to make the military junta understand the decision of the summit of heads of state that the transition cannot exceed 24 months," Embalo said.

"They had proposed 36 months, but we succeeded in convincing them," he added.

Ousmane Gaoual Diallo, a Guinean minister and spokesman for the transitional government, told AFP that "neither the government nor the presidency confirm this information about the duration of the transition in Guinea".

An ECOWAS official said on condition of anonymity, "The principle is accepted but we were waiting to formalise it ... before announcing it."

A junta led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, which overthrew President Alpha Conde in September last year, had pledged to hand over power to elected civilians within three years.

But regional powers rejected this timeline, with ECOWAS suspending Guinea after the coup.

West African mediators last week met Guinea's ruling junta for talks on a return to civilian rule, according to ECOWAS and state media.

Embalo, Gambian diplomat Omar Alieu Touray, who is the president of the bloc's commission, and Benin's former president Thomas Boni Yayi, the ECOWAS mediator for Guinea, were all present.

