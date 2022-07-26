Mali's foreign minister has said his country was "not at war" with the United Nations as relations with Bamako's military junta have plummeted in recent weeks.

Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop's comments came after a meeting with the UN under secretary general for peace operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, who was visiting the Malian capital to discuss a one-year extension of MINUSMA operations, recently approved by the Security Council.

"Mali is not at war with the United Nations, contrary to what others have tried to say. Even in a family there are difficulties, there are problems, but you overcome them," Diop said.

The spokesperson for the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA, Olivier Salgado, has been expelled for publishing what the authorities deemed "unacceptable" information on Twitter following the arrest of 49 Ivorian soldiers in Bamako earlier this month.

Ivory Coast says its troops were providing routine back-up to the MINUSMA operation's Ivorian contingent, but Mali described them as "mercenaries".

READ MORE:Mali to suspend UN peacekeeping mission rotations