Biden, who has isolated at the White House since testing positive for the coronavirus last Thursday, is a keen cyclist and has been reported to start his days with a workout that includes lifting weights.
Biden resumes exercise as Covid symptoms clear
Since his diagnosis, the US president has been carrying out his full duties, but has observed a lighter schedule. / Reuters
July 26, 2022

US President Joe Biden has completed his course of antiviral pills for Covid-19 and is feeling "well enough" to resume physical exercise as his symptoms dissipate, his official White House doctor said.

"The president now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen," his physician Kevin O'Connor said on Tuesday in a memorandum to the White House press secretary.

O'Connor had said Monday that the president's symptoms had "almost completely" resolved and that assessment was unchanged in the latest health bulletin.

The doctor said Biden had completed his five-day course of the antiviral therapeutic Paxlovid on Monday night.

"Feeling great" 

The president's lungs remain clear and his pulse, blood pressure and respiratory rate are all normal, he said.

Since his diagnosis, Biden has been carrying out his full duties, but has observed a lighter schedule.

He told reporters Monday he was "feeling great" and hoped to be working in person again by the end of this week. 

