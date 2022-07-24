Ukraine has begun to set convoys in the Odessa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ports to export the grain out of the country, according to the country's Sea Ports Authority.

In a statement on Sunday, the authority said the preparations began for the three ports to be operational again under the deal signed in Istanbul on Friday for the resumption of the export of Ukrainian grain and related food products.

An application needs to be submitted for each vessel to be included in the convoys, and their arrivals and departures at the sea ports will be accompanied by a leading vessel, it added.

Ukraine, known as the world's breadbasket, is the globe's fifth-largest wheat exporter, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

READ MORE:How Türkiye made Ukraine grain exports deal with Russia possible

UN officials warned in June of endangered world food security due to Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine that started on February 24, saying it poses the threat of famine, destabilization, and mass migration worldwide as Moscow blockades the Black Sea ports.