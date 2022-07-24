Russia has said that its missile barrage on a Ukrainian port central to a freshly-inked grain export deal had destroyed Western-supplied weapons, after the attack sparked an outcry from Ukraine's allies.

Saturday's strikes had destroyed a Ukrainian military vessel and arms delivered by Washington, Russia said on Sunday.

"High-precision, long-range missiles launched from the sea destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a stockpile of anti-ship missiles delivered by the United States to the Kyiv regime," it said.

"A Ukrainian army repair and upgrade plant has also been put out of order."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the strike on the Odessa port – which came just one day after the warring sides struck a deal to resume exports from the facility – as "Russian barbarism".

Zelenskyy said the strikes on Odessa showed Moscow could not be trusted to keep its promises and that dialogue with Moscow was becoming increasingly untenable.

"This apparent Russian barbarism brings us even closer to obtaining the very weapons we need for our victory," Zelenskyy said in a late-night address to the nation.

Under the deal brokered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and backed by United Nations, Odessa is one of three designated export hubs.

Russia criticised for attacks

Ukrainian officials said grain was being stored in the port at the time of the strike, although the food stocks did not appear to have been hit.