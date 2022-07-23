Two children have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the US, health officials said.

One is a toddler in California and the other is an infant who is not a US resident but was tested while in Washington, DC, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.

The children were described as being in good health and receiving treatment. How they caught the disease is being investigated, but officials think it was through household transmission.

Other details weren't immediately disclosed.

Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, but this year more than 15,000 cases have been reported in countries that historically don’t see the disease.

In addition to the two pediatric cases, health officials said they were aware of at least eight women among the more than 2,500 US cases reported so far.

“I don’t think its surprising that we are occasionally going to see cases” outside that social network, the CDC's Jennifer McQuiston told reporters on Friday.

Officials have said the virus can spread through close personal contact, and via towels and bedding. That means it can happen in homes, likely through prolonged or intensive contact, said Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“People don't crawl on each other's beds unless they are living in the same house or family,” he said.