The US government is developing an advanced satellite system, which it plans to launch into orbit by 2025, to detect and track hypersonic missile threats allegedly emanating from China and Russia.

Both Beijing and Moscow have been making strides in their development of hypersonic missiles. Last year, China tested what US officials say was a hypersonic missile, and Russia has made use of the weapons in its ongoing military conflict with Ukraine.

A new arms race for an emerging class of weapon appears to be going on between these three powers, and seeing the interest of potential buyers, arms makers are also pitching their hypersonic weapons programmes to investors.

What are hypersonic missiles?

They are difficult to track and shoot down because they maneuver more in flight than conventional weapons that travel in predictable paths.

Hypersonic missiles are designed to travel in the upper atmosphere beyond Mach 5 - at more than five times the speed of sound, or about 6,200 km per hour, and could fly 100 feet above the ocean without being detected.

While a hypersonic missile may not be as fast as an intercontinental missile, it is able to vary its trajectory. For example, the maneuverability of a hypersonic weapon is what differentiates it from a ballistic missile that follows a set course.

Iain Boyd, an aerospace engineer, wrote in an article published in The Conversation, presently there are three types of such weapons: aero-ballistic, glide vehicles and cruise missiles.

Aero-ballistic missiles are launched from an aircraft, accelerated to hypersonic speed and maneuver towards its target. A glide vehicle, on the other hand, is launched through a rocket that glides towards a target, whereas a cruise missile would also be boosted to hypersonic speed through a rocket, but using an air-breathing engine called scramjet to sustain the speed.

The US, China and Russia are said to have the most advanced hypersonic weapons capability, whereas several other countries are investigating and experimenting with the technology.