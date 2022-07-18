Fresh demonstrations have begun in Panama as pressure groups turned their backs on a deal signed with the government to end their protest in exchange for a fuel price cut.

After union leaders consulted grassroots supporters on the deal announced on Sunday, it was decided to continue the protest, said Luis Sanchez, a leader of the Anadepo civic grouping on Monday.

"We had warned the executive that we still have to consult the rank and file," he told the TVN-2 channel.

The agreement, he added, "was signed under pressure" and members have opted to continue the mobilisation that had seen trucks and banner-waving demonstrators paralyse the strategic Pan-American Highway.

"In the meantime, there is no agreement," said Sanchez as he tore up a sheet of paper.

'No food, no buses'

On Sunday, the government and some protest leaders announced a deal to end more than two weeks of demonstrations over high fuel prices and rising living costs in the country of 4.4 million people.

The outpouring has cost the economy millions of dollars in losses and has led to shortages of fuel and food in some parts of the country, according to the private sector.

"We are in a bad way; no food, no buses. I wanted to buy rice and... what little can be found is very expensive. The vegetables are damaged," said Angelica Ruiz, a resident of Pacora east of Panama City who also had trouble getting to her place of work.

The government agreed on Sunday to cut the price of petrol to $3.25 per gallon and pursue talks on lowering food and medicine costs that were key among protesters' concerns.