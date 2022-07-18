Britain and France have gone on high alert, bracing for record temperatures from a punishing heatwave as deadly wildfires raging in parts of southwest Europe showed no sign of abating.

MeteoFrance, the country's national meteorological service said it was expecting the peak of the heatwave on Monday.

Parts of France are expected to experience temperatures 40 degrees Celsius and higher. Over the weekend, firefighters continued to battle to control forest blazes in the southwestern Gironde region.

Meanwhile, Britain issued its first-ever extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday for large parts of England as authorities prepare for record high temperatures that are already disrupting travel, health care and schools.

Temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, according to the UK Met Office, the country’s weather service.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Britain is 38.7 degrees Celsius, a record set in 2019.

Scientists blame climate change and predict more frequent and intense episodes of extreme weather such as heatwaves and drought.

'Heat apocalypse'