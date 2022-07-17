Flash floods in southwest and northwest China have left at least a dozen dead and put thousands of others in harm's way.

In the southwestern province of Sichuan, at least six people have died and another 12 are missing after torrential rain triggered flash floods, state-owned news outlet CGTN reported on Sunday.

Some 1,300 people had been evacuated as of Saturday, the report said.

Meanwhile, in Longnan city in the northwestern province of Gansu, another six deaths were reported and 3,000 people have been evacuated, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Rainfall in 1 1/2 day was as much as 98.9 millimetres (3.9 inches) in the worst affected areas, almost double the July average.

The rains come amid a heatwave in parts of the country including eastern Zhejiang province and the city of Shanghai, with temperatures soaring as high as 42 degrees Celsius (107 Fahrenheit) last week.

