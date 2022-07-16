The Israeli military has attacked what it said was a Hamas military site in the Gaza following a pair of rockets fired overnight.

The exchange took place hours after US President Joe Biden concluded a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Friday.

The army said its fighter jets struck early Saturday an underground complex containing raw materials used in the production of rockets.

The two rockets, fired several hours apart, set off air raid sirens in parts of southern Israel but caused no injuries or damage. The army said one of the rockets was intercepted, while the others landed in open areas.

No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire. But Israel blames Hamas for any violence emanating from the Palestinian enclave.

Despite heightened tensions in recent months, Biden’s three-day trip to Israel and the occupied West Bank passed smoothly.

In the West Bank, Biden met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, expressing support for Palestinian independence but also saying that conditions are not ripe for re-launching peace talks.