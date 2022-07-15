Friday, July 15, 2022

EU to target Russian gold with new sanctions

The European Union is targeting Russian gold exports in an update to its sanctions' packages that will also tighten the screws on previous measures against Moscow.

The EU has so far approved six packages of sanctions on Russia. The last one passed in June imposed a ban on most Russian oil imports.

The EU will look into "ways we could slap a sanctions regime on gold, which is an important commodity for exports from Russia", Maros Sefcovic, deputy head of the European Commission, said in Prague.

We are proposing today to tighten our hard-hitting EU sanctions against the Kremlin, enforce them more effectively and extend them until January 2023. Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression. - President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

Kiev: First M270 rocket systems arrive in Ukraine

Ukraine's defence minister has said the first M270 multiple rocket launch systems have arrived in Ukraine, without specifying the country which handed them over.

"They will be good company for HIMARS on the battlefield," minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter, referring to the US-donated systems which Ukraine says it has used to hit Russian ammunition depots and barracks.

Ukraine says it has hit over 30 Russian "military logistics targets" in recent weeks, hurting Russia's assault capability.

Ukraine foreign fighter group says Urey was aid worker

British citizen Paul Urey, who died on July 10 while detained by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, was an aid worker, an international legion backing the Kiev government has said.

"We are saddened by the news of Mr Urey's death," the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine said as quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. "He did not fight in Ukraine. He was an employee of a humanitarian organisation," the group added.

Pro-Kremlin separatists described Urey as a professional soldier who had taken part in conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Ukraine. A spokesperson for the separatists said Urey recruited and trained mercenaries before his capture in April.

UK summons Russian envoy over British aid worker's death

Britain's foreign office has summoned Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin to express "deep concern" over the death of a British aid worker.

"I am shocked to hear reports of the death of British aid worker Paul Urey while in the custody of a Russian proxy in Ukraine. Russia must bear the full responsibility for this," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

An official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced Paul Urey's death earlier in the day.

Russia to block sale of foreign banks' Russian subsidiaries

Moscow will block the sale of foreign banks' Russian subsidiaries while Russian banks abroad cannot function normally, the Interfax news agency has cited Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev as saying.

"We discussed this at our subcommission, that we will not now, until the situation improves, give permission for the sale of foreign banks' subsidiaries and their assets in Russia," Interfax quoted Moiseev as saying.

Russia's central bank is resisting domestic calls to take over the running of foreign lenders' local businesses, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter have told Reuters news agency, concerned in part that this could prompt depositors to pull out funds.

Russia sanctions 384 Japanese lawmakers over Ukraine

Russia has banned 384 Japanese lawmakers from entering its territory in response to Tokyo aligning itself with international sanctions against Moscow over Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry blacklisted the parliamentarians, naming them on its website and accusing them of "adopting an unfriendly, anti-Russian position notably by expressing unfounded accusations against our country concerning the special military operation in Ukraine."

In May, the Russian foreign ministry said it had banned entry to several dozen Japanese officials, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, over Tokyo joining international sanctions against Moscow.

Russian opposition activist Pivovarov jailed 4 years - aides

Russian opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov has been sentenced to four years in prison for leading a banned pro-democracy group.

Pivovarov, 40, is the former executive director of Open Russia, a now disbanded pro-democracy group established by exiled tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

He is the latest critic of President Vladimir Putin to be sent to prison, with Moscow seeking to snuff out any last vestiges of dissent amid its offensive in Ukraine.

Western nations condemn Russia over Ukraine at G20 talks

Western finance chiefs have condemned Moscow's attacks on Ukraine at G20 talks in Bali, accusing Russia of sending a "shockwave" through the world economy.

"Russia is solely responsible for negative spillovers to the global economy," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Russian delegation in the opening session, according to a US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland also told the Russian delegation that Moscow must take the blame for the impacts on the global economy caused by the attacks.

"Russia's unjust actions have had terrible human cost but they've also increased global uncertainty. Russia must take full responsibility." - Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers

Russia eyes 'final document soon' on Ukraine grain exports