Togo’s army has said it was responsible for an air strike that killed seven civilians and wounded two more, after mistaking them for militants.

The explosion happened on Saturday in the northern Tone prefecture near the border with Burkina Faso, where militants linked to Daesh and Al Qaeda are active.

Togo's troops are deployed in the area to try and contain a spillover of the threat towards coastal West Africa.

A medical source told Reuters that all of the victims were between the ages of 14 and 18. Local media reported that they were on their way home from celebrations of the Muslim holiday Eid al Adha when they were suddenly killed.

The army said Sunday it had opened an investigation "to determine the circumstances of this explosion and identify the perpetrators".

On Thursday, Togo's armed forces chief of staff General Dadja Maganaw concluded an aircraft had wrongly targeted the civilians in the village of Margba, in Tone prefecture.

READ MORE:Togo declares state of emergency after attack in Savannah region

'Mistakenly identified' as militants