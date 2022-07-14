US state of Texas has sued the Biden administration over its claim that federal law preempts state law when it comes to performing life-saving abortions.

The lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is the latest salvo in the legal frenzy which has erupted since the Supreme Court ruled last month that individual US states can ban or restrict abortion.

Following the Supreme Court decision, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said that federal law protects health care providers who perform "life-or health-saving abortion services in emergency situations."

"When a state law prohibits abortion and does not include an exception for the life and health of the pregnant person... that state law is preempted," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a letter to health care providers.

READ MORE:Rival camps brace for fight after US abortion ruling

'Biden will be forced to comply decision'

Paxton filed suit against HHS over its use of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA), saying it would "require hospitals to perform abortions."

"The Biden Administration seeks to transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic," Paxton said in a statement.

"EMTALA does not authorise and has never been thought to authorise the federal government to require emergency health care providers to perform abortions," he said.

"Now they are trying to have their appointed bureaucrats mandate that hospitals and emergency medicine physicians perform abortions," Paxton added.