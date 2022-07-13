US has launched a major push into the Pacific, seeking to challenge China's influence in the region, with Vice President Kamala Harris announcing $600 million in funding at a key regional summit.

Harris also revealed on Wednesday the US will open two new embassies – in Tonga and Kiribati – during an unprecedented address to the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji.

The US will also appoint its first-ever envoy to the Pacific and launch an inaugural national strategy for the region.

The US-China rivalry has brought intense interest to this year's forum, which brings together leaders from across the strategically vital Pacific.

It marks the first time regional leaders have come together since the Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China earlier this year.

READ MORE:US vows more engagement with Pacific islands amid Chinese influence

'New chapter' in Pacific

Harris' video-link address was a diplomatic coup for the US, with China not yet invited to make a similar appearance at the summit.

At least one official from the local Chinese embassy was in the room for Harris' address, causing a minor stir among organisers.