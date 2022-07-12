Ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak, the favourite to become Britain's next prime minister, has kicked off his campaign promising "honesty", in an increasingly testy and divisive battle to succeed Boris Johnson.

Transport minister Grant Shapps on Tuesday became the first to end his bid, throwing his support behind Sunak, whose resignation helped provoke the revolt by ministers and Conservative lawmakers that forced Johnson to say he would resign last week.

Sunak, whose resignation a week ago helped topple Johnson, has cast himself as the candidate of fiscal probity, saying the country needed "honesty and responsibility, not fairy tales" to get through tough economic times.

"It is not credible to promise lots more spending and low taxes," he said.

An initial 11 candidates put their names forward to become leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain's next premier after Johnson was forced to say he would step down when support drained from him over a series of scandals.

Only those who get nominations from 20 of their 358 Conservative colleagues in parliament on Tuesday will go forward to the first vote on Wednesday. The field will be then quickly whittled down to a final two, with Conservative Party members making the final decision.

