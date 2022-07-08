WORLD
2 MIN READ
European Parliament member lashes out at Greece's treatment of refugees
Human rights groups and leading media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.
European Parliament member lashes out at Greece's treatment of refugees
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been reminded by a European Parliament member that "covering up evidence of pushbacks won’t work". / Reuters Archive
July 8, 2022

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has faced criticism over his country's attitude towards asylum seekers.

Mitsotakis, who attended a European Parliament session on July 5, was reminded by a Dutch politician that "covering up evidence of pushbacks won’t work".

"When asylum seekers try to enter Europe from your country, these people's rights are ruthlessly violated and (they are) pushed back to Turkish soil...," European Parliament member Tineke Strik told Mitsotakis in a scathing speech. “Is this Europe?” she added.

According to her Twitter account, Strik also said: "Evidence is recorded by UN bodies, NGOs and investigative journalists. European judges refuse to accept a reality that violates core EU values.”

Recommended

Human rights groups and leading media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Only on Thursday, the European Court of Human Rights ruled against Greece in a landmark case concerning the 2014 sinking of a refugee boat in the Aegean Sea.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing