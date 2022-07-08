Friday, July 8, 2022

Putin warns West: Sanctions risk energy price spike catastrophe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the West that continued sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine risk triggering catastrophic energy price rises for consumers around the world. He said Western calls to reduce reliance on Russian energy made global markets "feverish" with spikes in oil and gas.

European Union customers have said they want to wean themselves off Russian gas while Group of Seven leaders said last month that they wanted to explore "price caps" on Russian fossil fuel, including oil.

"Sanctions restrictions on Russia cause much more damage to those countries that impose them," Putin told the leaders of Russia's oil and gas industry, including Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Further use of sanctions may lead to even more severe — without exaggeration, even catastrophic — consequences on the global energy market - Russian President Vladimir Putin

Ukraine seizes $71M of assets owned by Russian state companies

Ukraine has seized assets worth over 2.1 billion hryvnias ($71 million) owned by Russian state oil company Rosneft, gas firm Gazprom and nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, Ukraine's state security service (SBU) has said.

The SBU said in a statement that Russia had used some of the profits from those assets to prepare its offensive against Ukraine and fund sabotage and intelligence activities.

Rosneft and Gazprom did not immediately reply to Reuters requests for comment. Rosatom declined to comment. The Kremlin did not immediately comment on SBU's statement.

New round of Canada sanctions target Russia church leader

Canada has unveiled more sanctions against Russia over its offensive against Ukraine, targeting the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, and others it says are spreading disinformation.

The move was quickly denounced by Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who said "sanctions against the Patriarch could only be introduced by Satanists". The patriarch is a fervent supporter of President Vladimir Putin.

The new Canadian package targets 29 individuals accused of being "state-sponsored disinformation and propaganda agents" and 15 Russian government-controlled entities "involved in disinformation efforts", according to a statement.

US announces more HIMARS precision rocket systems for Ukraine

The United States has announced that it will send Ukraine more HIMARS rocket systems and new precision artillery shells, boosting its ability to target Russian arms depots and supply chains.

A new $400 million arms package will include four HIMARS launchers with ammunition, a system that has helped Ukraine's forces attack targets like ammunition dumps with guided missiles from a greater distance, out of range of Russian artillery, according to a senior defence official.

With the HIMARS system, "Ukraine has now been successfully striking Russian locations within Ukraine, deeper behind the frontlines, and disrupting Russia's ability to conduct artillery operation," the official said. The package will also include 1,000 rounds of a new kind of 155mm ammunition for artillery supplied by Ukraine's Western allies.

Russia warns Lithuania it could take 'harsh' measures over Kaliningrad transit

Russia has warned Lithuania and the European Union that it could adopt "harsh measures" against them if the transit of some goods to and from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad did not resume.

"If the situation does not stabilise in the coming days, then Russia will take harsh measures against Lithuania and the European Union," Maria Zakharova, spokesperson of the Russian foreign ministry, said in a statement. "The issue has taken too long to resolve."

Lithuania has banned the transit of goods subject to European Union sanctions across its territory to and from the Baltic exclave. Russia has pledged to retaliate.

Russian forces unlikely to leave southern Ukraine: Ambassador

Russia will defeat Ukrainian forces in the whole of the eastern Donbass region and is unlikely to withdraw from a vast swathe of land across Ukraine's southern coast, Russia's ambassador to London has said.

Since the February 24 offensive began, Russian forces have taken control of a big chunk of territory across Ukraine's southern flank above Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and is slowly pushing Ukrainian forces out of two Russian-backed rebel regions of east Ukraine that it has recognised as independent states.

When asked how the conflict might end, Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin said Ukraine forces would be pushed back from all of Donbass and that it was difficult to see Russian and Russian-backed separatist forces withdrawing from the south of Ukraine.

Russian gas flows via Ukraine hit ‘historic low’

Kiev has said that Russian gas flows through Ukraine were at a "historic low" last month and accused Moscow of fomenting political instability in Europe by squeezing supplies.

Russia has already cut flows to Europe via the Baltic Sea Nord Stream pipeline by 60 percent in recent weeks, citing technical issues.

Moscow's critics in Europe have dismissed the explanation and said Russia is trying to put pressure on the West over its backing for Ukraine against Russia.

Russia jails city councillor for 7 years over Ukraine criticism

A Moscow court has sentenced a city councillor to seven years in prison for denouncing Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

Alexei Gorinov, 60, is the first elected member of the opposition to be sentenced to jail for criticising Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

He was found guilty of spreading "knowingly false information" about the Russian army. Standing in the glass defendant's box, the grey-haired Gorinov in a checked shirt held a piece of paper that read "Do you still need this war?"

Putin orders talks on unified regional air defence with Kyrgyzstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the defence and foreign ministries to begin talks with Kyrgyzstan on a common regional air defence system, according to the text of the order posted on a government website.

The countries do not have a common border.