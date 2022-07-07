BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
India curbs export of wheat flour and related products
The move came to insulate domestic markets from a global wheat crisis that led to price fluctuations.
India curbs export of wheat flour and related products
Wheat is the main cereal crop in India, which is the world's second-biggest wheat producer after China. / Reuters
July 7, 2022

India will impose restrictions on the export of flour in a fresh move to insulate domestic markets from a global wheat crisis.

"Global supply disruptions in wheat and wheat flour have created many new players and has led to price fluctuations and potential quality related issues," the regulator said in a notice issued on Wednesday.

"Therefore, it is imperative to maintain the quality of wheat flour exports from India," the statement added.

Wheat grain exports were severely curtailed in May to shore up national food reserves following global shortages and surging prices triggered by Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has said flour exporters will need to seek prior government approval to maintain quality and stabilise domestic prices.

READ MORE:Yemen delegation to visit India in bid to import wheat as food runs low

Record price surge

Recommended

India banned all exports of wheat grain without government approval in May, sparking a record surge in global prices and condemnation from other countries.

Russia and Ukraine together account for almost a quarter of the global wheat supply but their ongoing conflict has disrupted the supply chain and caused a worldwide shortage.

Wheat is the main cereal crop in India, which is the world's second-biggest wheat producer after China.

India produced 109 million tonnes of wheat last year but only exported around seven million tonnes.

A punishing heatwave in March and April led to a drop of around five percent in the wheat harvest, prompting fears of shortages in the domestic market.

READ MORE:World hit by 'unprecedented hunger crisis', 2023 could be worse — UN

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting