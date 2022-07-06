Türkiye's joint steps taken with the Mogadishu government in the last decade have helped Somalia revitalise, as the country was on the brink of collapse, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"In 2011, Somalia was on the brink of collapse as the international community articulated."

"So in 2011, we paid an official visit to Somalia with a large delegation to extend a message to the world that we are standing with our Somali brothers and sisters," Erdogan told a news conference held with his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

Noting that the joint steps taken with Somalia have aided the country to revitalise and develop even further, Erdogan said the bilateral trade volume between reached $363M last year, which was only at $2M in 2003.

Türkiye's largest embassy building in the world is located in the Somali capital Mogadishu, Erdogan said, adding that his country is proud of it.

The isolation of Somalia has ended after Turkish Airlines launched direct charter flights, Erdogan also added.

$1B humanitarian aid