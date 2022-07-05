WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mali refugees 'drown', 'dehydrate' to death off Libya coast
Boat disaster leaves 22 refugees and migrants dead, with 61 survivors rescued after nine days in the Mediterranean Sea, says UN's migration agency.
Mali refugees 'drown', 'dehydrate' to death off Libya coast
It is the world's deadliest migration route, but people hoping to build a better life in Europe increasingly risk it. / TRTWorld
July 5, 2022

Twenty-two Malian migrants and refugees have died in a boat disaster off the Libyan coast, the UN said, citing survivors who reported victims drowning and dehydrating with three children reportedly among the dead.

After nine days at sea, 61 survivors, mostly from Mali, were rescued by the Libyan coastguard and brought back to shore, the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday, with the toll confirmed by Mali's Expatriates Ministry. 

The migrants embarked from the Libyan city of Zuwara, near the Tunisian border, on a rubber boat, at around 1:00 am (2300 GMT) local time on June 22, said IOM spokesperson Safa Msehli.

"After nine days at sea, they were picked up by the Libyan coastguard," she said.

They were brought back to shore on Saturday.

"According to the survivors, 22 migrants, all from Mali, died during the journey. Reported causes of death are drowning and dehydration. Among the dead are three children," said Msehli.

"The total number of survivors is 61, with the majority from Mali."

Msehli said some of the migrants were in very bad health and so were taken to hospitals by the IOM.

"The remaining migrants were taken to Al Maya detention centre," she said.

READ MORE:Over 100 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean shipwreck

Recommended

World's deadliest migration route

Libya has become a key route for irregular migration to Europe in the chaotic years since the 2011 overthrow and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

While many have drowned at sea, thousands have been intercepted by the Libyan coastguard, which has been backed by Italy and the EU, and returned to Libya.

The IOM has said that nearly 2,000 migrants drowned or went missing in the Mediterranean in 2021, compared to 1,401 the previous year.

It is the world's deadliest migration route, but people hoping to build a better life in Europe increasingly risk it.

Mali, which is currently under military rule, is chronically unstable and has been buffeted by internal challenges and regional militant forces.

Thousands of civilians have died, more than two million have fled their homes and economic damage to neighbouring countries that are among the poorest in the world has been severe.

READ MORE: Dozens missing in Mediterranean as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing