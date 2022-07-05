Crisis-hit Sri Lanka will present a debt restructuring plan to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the end of August in a bid to win approval for a four-year funding programme, the country's prime minister has said.

The country's negotiations with the IMF are more complex and difficult than in the past because it is a bankrupt nation, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Tuesday.

"We are now participating in the negotiations as a bankrupt country," he said, referring to the talks with the global lender. "Therefore, we have to face a more difficult and complicated situation than previous negotiations."

Speaking after a recent visit by an IMF delegation, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe outlined a road map in parliament to chart a way out of the crisis for the Indian Ocean island.

Economic mismanagement and the aftermath of Covid-19 have left the cash-strapped country of 22 million people unable to pay for essential imports of food, fertiliser, medicines and fuel because of a severe dollar crunch.

This week, authorities extended a closure of schools, told public servants to work from home and limited fuel distribution to essential services as the country struggles to pay for new fuel shipments.

Inflation reached 54.6 percent in June as the Indian Ocean nation battles its worst economic crisis in decades, and the central bank is expected to raise rates at its next policy announcement on Thursday to rein in prices.