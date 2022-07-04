China has placed 1.7 million people under lockdown in central Anhui province, where authorities have reported nearly 300 new cases, in the latest of a string of outbreaks testing Beijing's no-tolerance approach to Covid-19.

The province reported 287 new infections on Monday, including 258 people who had no symptoms, according to China's National Health Commission, bringing the total cases found to just over 1,000.

Two counties in the province — Sixian and Lingbi — announced lockdowns last week, with more than 1.7 million residents only permitted to leave their homes if they are getting tested.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed empty streets in Sixian over the weekend and people lining up for their sixth round of mass testing in recent days.

Provincial governor Wang Qingxian urged local authorities to "seize every minute and earnestly implement quick screening" as well as rapid quarantine and reporting of cases, in a statement published by the Anhui government on Monday.

Neighbouring Jiangsu province also reported 56 new local infections across four cities on Monday.

Strategy pitfalls

The country is the last major economy wedded to a zero-Covid strategy, responding to all cases with strict isolation orders and tough testing campaigns.